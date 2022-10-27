Plans have been approved for a huge £46m redevelopment of a neglected town centre.

Harlow Council approved the plans, which will see the redevelopment of derelict land and buildings near the Harvey Centre, opposite Market Square and on Broad Walk, East Gate and West Gate.

It is thought the revamp will also bring in around £38m to the local economy during the construction period.

The plans include:

578 new homes

Around 3,000 sq m of commercial, retail and community space.

A new east-west pedestrian boulevard

Improvements to the town centre streets including 83 newly planted trees.

Credit: Harlow Council

The council and Strawberry Star Group which submitted the plans had revised the original designs.

In 2021 the initial plans were for 837 homes up to 27 storeys high.

The approved plans are now for 578 homes with the height of the two towers reduced to 16 storeys.

Credit: Harlow Council

Councillor Dan Swords, the deputy leader of Harlow Council, said it was a "fantastic" day for the town.

"Major investment is now coming into our town centre to transform what has been so sadly neglected, into a thriving high-quality heart of the town," he said.

“We are getting on with regenerating Harlow town centre and this includes securing massive private investment from major land and building owners which will also boost the local economy.

"The result is the most significant regeneration opportunity in Harlow town centre for a generation.

"Not only will we see new high-quality homes and massive improvements to public open space, but it will also bring with it almost £50m of investment in one of the neglected parts of our town centre."

