Britpop legends Pulp will reunite to appear at next year's Latitude Festival, where they will headline alongside George Ezra and Paolo Nutini.

The festival, which happens in Henham Park in Suffolk, revealed its lineup on Friday.

Pulp are reuniting for the festival, having last played together in 2012, with the band posting "This is what we do for an encore" on social media.

The Britpop band will be joined by Last Request singer Paolo Nutini and George Ezra as headliners.

George Ezra - famous for "Budapest", "Shotgun" and "Green Green Grass". Credit: Adam Scarborough

Other acts announced include:

The Kooks

The Lightning Seeds

Sophie Ellis-Bextor

The Proclaimers

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

Metronomy

The Beths

The Big Moon

The Dinner Party

Latitude Festival will take place from 20 to 23 July 2023.

The Suffolk festival was launched in 2006 and has bounced back in recent years since being cancelled due to Covid in 2020.

Local singer and worldwide star Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance in 2022's festival, while 2021 saw Latitude become the first major festival of the summer after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Pulp reveal full reunion details and dates:

In the summer, Jarvis Cocker confirmed Pulp would be reuniting in 2023.

Posting on Instagram on Friday, the "Disco 2000" singer revealed the full details of Pulp's 2023 dates so far, including Latitude Festival.

26 May 2023 - Bridlington Spa

28 May 2023 - Warrington Neighbourhood Weekender

9 June 2023 - Dublin St Anne’s Park

1 July 2023 - London Finsbury Park

7 July 2023 - Glasgow TRNSMT Festival

9 July 2023 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

12 July 2023 - Cardiff International Arena

14 July 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

15 July 2023 - Sheffield Utilita Arena

21 July 2023 - Suffolk Latitude Festival

Pulp fans will be eager to go to a gig again, after the band last performed together a decade ago in 2012.

Pulp took a break in 2001 for ten years, before reuniting in 2011, then took another decade long hiatus from performing.

Their best known hits include Common People, Disco 2000, and Babies.

