Twin brothers who built a £400,000 drug ring by selling cannabis cookies baked by their mum have been jailed.

Bradley and Brendan Vidovic sold drugs to school pupils, using sales tactics including a "deal of the day" as they dealt cannabis and the drug-laced sweet treats made by their mother Paula.

In just 16 months, they built up a business that police estimated had made £400,000, having left their legal jobs to concentrate on the illegal enterprise.

The 23-year-olds worked five days a week to supply drugs, keeping set hours each day and giving themselves Wednesdays and Sundays off.

The pair, of Straight Road, Colchester, were jailed for 30 months having admitted drugs charges at Ipswich Crown Court in July.

Paula Vidovic was jailed for 21 months, suspended for nine months, and given a nine-month curfew between 4pm and 8am.

Police began investigating after spotting Brendan Vidovic dealing drugs in the London Road area of the town in July 2021, and found cannabis, a knife and £200 in cash in his car.

A search of the family home turned up further items related to cannabis and drugs preparation, and cannabis worth £12,000 and £3,500 in cash was seized.

Thousands in pound in cash was seized from the Vidovics' house. Credit: Essex Police

Investigations showed that Bradley Vidovic would regularly send out bulk messages to customers advertising a "menu" of products, including herbal cannabis and edible drug options such as cookies and gummy bear sweets.

Sales tactics included multi-buy options, loyalty discounts and a changing "deal of the day".

Evidence showed that some of the dealing had been outside schools, selling to pupils. Following a second search, more drugs and cash were seized and Brendan Vidovic was also arrested.

Officers proved the twins’ mother was aware of their actions and had a joint interest in the business, with messages showing she baked the cannabis products they then sold.

Profits were shared between Paula, Brendan and Bradley's bank accounts. Lawyers for the Vidovics disputed police estimates and said the profits for the business were closer to £230,000.

Both brothers admitted possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

Bradley Vidovic also admitted possession of a knife in a public place and Brendan Vidovic admitted acquiring, using or possessing criminal property.

Paula Vidovic, 58, admitted with being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug.

A proceeds of crime hearing will take place early next year.

Insp Mark Jones, who led the investigation, said: “The drug dealing which this family was involved in was not simply for extra pocket money. This was serious, organised crime and it was generating significant criminal profits, none of which were taxed.

"Rather than working hard and contributing positively to the local community, the twins made an informed decision to move from the legal to the illegal economy.

"We had received complaints that the Vidovic Group's activities were having a detrimental effect on people's lives by bringing criminal activity to local neighbourhoods. With the brothers now behind bars, many people in Colchester will feel more relaxed in their homes.

“Some of the dealing this family was involved in appeared to be outside schools and there was some evidence to suggest the involvement of school children. Children across Colchester will be safer with this organised crime group dismantled."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know