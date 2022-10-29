Large-scale covid vaccination centres are opening up to walk-ins again to help wIth the latest round of autumn booster jabs.

From Monday, anyone eligible for their Covid vaccination or booster will be able to walk in to one of the 10 large vaccination sites across Cambridgeshire, Peterborough, Norfolk and Waveney.

Those eligible include everyone aged 50 or over, carers, pregnant women, and frontline health and social care workers.

If people prefer they can still book an appointment. Credit: ITV News Anglia

People who are immunosuppressed or household contacts of those who are immunosuppressed can also choose to have a jab but most bring with them a GP letter, or prescription that identifies their immunosuppressed status.

The vaccination sites will be open seven days a week from 8.30am to 4pm and some evenings until 7.30pm.

