Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape.

The incident happened in Luton on 23 October.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help in finding Ron Domi, whose image has been released.

The 20-year-old is from Luton and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to avoid him.

They should instead contact police on 999 and quote the reference number 40/61577/22.

