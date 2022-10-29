Skip to content

Bedfordshire Police release image of Luton man wanted in connection with rape

Police want to speak to Ron Domi in connection with a rape in Luton. Credit: Bedfordshire Police
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a rape.

The incident happened in Luton on 23 October.

Bedfordshire Police are appealing for help in finding Ron Domi, whose image has been released.

The 20-year-old is from Luton and anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to avoid him.

They should instead contact police on 999 and quote the reference number 40/61577/22. 

