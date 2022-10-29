Man charged over deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in a lorry in Essex

A man has been charged with manslaughter and being part of a conspiracy which led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex.

The victims' bodies were discovered in the back of the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet on October 23, 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 49, who was detained by police in Romania in August, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court accused of being involved in the incident.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container. Credit: PA

Dragici is suspected to have been part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants' illegal journeys to the UK.

He faces 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The charges come one week after the third anniversary of the tragic incident.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know