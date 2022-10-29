Skip to content

Man charged over deaths of 39 Vietnamese people found in a lorry in Essex

BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE Undated family handout photo issued by Essex Police of (left to right top row) Dinh Dinh Binh, Nguyen Minh Quang, Nguyen Huy Phong, Le Van Ha, Nguyen Van Hiep, Bui Phan Thang, Nguyen Van Hung, Nguyen Huy Hung, Nguyen Tien Dung, Pham Thi Tra My, (left to right second row) Tran Khanh Tho, Nguyen Van Nhan, Vo Ngoc Nam, Vo Van Linh, Nguyen Ba Vu Hung, Vo Nhan Du, Tran Hai Loc, Tran Manh Hung, Nguyen Thi Van, Bui Thi Nhung, (third row left to right) Hoang Van Tiep, Tran Thi Ngoc, Phan Thi Thanh,Tran Thi Tho, Duong Minh Tuan, Pham Thi Ngoc Oanh, Tran Thi Mai Nhung, Le Trong Thanh, Nguyen Ngoc Ha, Hoang Van Hoi, (bottom row left to right) Tran Ngoc Hieu, Cao Tien Dung, Dinh Dinh Thai Quyen, Dang Huu Tuyen, Nguyen Dinh Luong , Cao Huy Thanh, Nguyen Trong Thai, Nguyen Tho Tuan and Nguyen Dinh Tu, the 39 Vietnamese migrants, aged between 15 and 44, that were found dead in the back of a trailer in Essex on October 23 last year. Gheorghe Nica, 43, and Eamonn Harrison, 24, have been found guilty at the Old Bailey of the manslaughter of 39 Vietnamese men women and children who suffocated as they were smuggled into Britain in a lorry trailer. The jury, which deliberated for nearly 23 hours, also convicted them of their part in a wider people-smuggling operation with Christopher Kennedy, 24, and Valentin Calota, 38.
39 Vietnamese nationals died in a lorry in Essex.

A man has been charged with manslaughter and being part of a conspiracy which led to the deaths of 39 Vietnamese nationals found dead in a lorry in Essex.

The victims' bodies were discovered in the back of the lorry trailer, which had been transported by ferry from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet on October 23, 2019.

Marius Mihai Draghici, 49, who was detained by police in Romania in August, will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court accused of being involved in the incident.

Police activity at the Waterglade Industrial Park in Grays, after 39 bodies were found inside a lorry container. Credit: PA

Dragici is suspected to have been part of the network which co-ordinated immigrants' illegal journeys to the UK.

He faces 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration.

The charges come one week after the third anniversary of the tragic incident.

