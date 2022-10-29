Thieves have stolen 23 catalytic converters in just one week, including from hospital and park & ride car parks.

Cambridgeshire Police said thieves have targeted vehicles parked at Addenbrooke's Hospital, Trumpington, Madingley and Longstanton Park and Ride sites, as well as the city's Queen Anne car park.

So far this year 400 have been stolen in the south of the county.

Catalytic converters are found in the exhaust system of every car and reduce the output of toxic gases and pollutants.

Detective Chief Inspector Alan Page said: "This type of crime is extremely disruptive for the victims, and it is particularly despicable that these individuals have targeted cars at hospital car parks where people are attending for appointments or to visit a poorly relative or friend.

Heartless thieves have targeted vehicles parked at Addenbrookes hospital Credit: ITV News Anglia

"Targeted patrols by dedicated officers are taking place, but we also need the public's help.

"We would like to hear from anyone who was at any of those locations in the past week and may have noticed any suspicious behaviour or vehicles.

"We would also like to hear from anyone who may have information about who is stealing catalytic converters and where they are being sold.

"These offences are taking place in broad daylight.

"If you are using a public car park, business car park or a Park and Ride site please be aware of people jacking up vehicles or laying underneath them with a running vehicle parked nearby."

Cambridgeshire Police are advising drivers to park in a garage overnight or in a well-lit area.

Using locks or registering your converter and marking with a forensic marker, will also make it harder for thieves to dispose of.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know