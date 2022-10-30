A father-of-three, who was told he had just months to live, has completed a 60 mile coastal walk - at the same time as undertaking gruelling chemotherapy.

Kevin Rodger, 44, who lives in Ringshall near Needham Market, went to his GP after feeling tired and experiencing shoulder pain. He also had itchy skin and a yellowing of the whites of his eyes.

He was eventually given a diagnosis of cholangiocarcinoma, a very rare cancer that forms in the bile duct of the liver.

Initially, Kevin was told there was no treatment available to him and he had just months to live but with the help of a Stansted-based charity, AAMF, he found a specialist who placed him on a medical trial.

That treatment is now showing positive results.

“I’m on chemotherapy now. I’m getting treatment in a specialist hospital in London and I’m delighted to say that my tumour is reacting to the chemotherapy so it’s starting to shrink which is really great news,” said Kevin.

Kevin and his family braving the elements to complete the walk. Credit: ITV News Anglia

To help others in a similar situation, Kevin began to walk the 60 mile coastal path between Lowestoft and Felixstowe.

He wanted to raise £1000 but so far the total has exceeded more than £8,500 to help the charity AAMF.

He completed the challenge over ten Saturdays, sometimes only 24 hours after receiving chemotherapy.

"I think it's turned something really awful, into something really positive, which is what we really needed" said Helen, Rodger's wife.

As well as raising money, Kevin wanted to raise awareness of his condition.

"My ultimate message, if you don't feel right, go to the doctor."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know