Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in a public car park.

Suffolk Police say it happened around 1am on Sunday 30 October on Silent Street in Ipswich.

An unknown male forced a woman, in her late teens, to perform an indecent act on him in a car park.

The victim is being supported by specialist trained officers.

Officers are now urging witnesses, anyone with CCTV footage, or anyone in the area around the time of the incident to contact Suffolk Police quoting ref 37/69235/22.

