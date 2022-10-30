Play Brightcove video

Watch a report by ITV News Anglia's Stuart Leithes

A rugby club that has been running for over 60 years has closed its doors for the final time- because of rising energy bills.

Corby Rugby Club in Northamptonshire first opened in 1958.

In a statement on their Facebook page the club said rising energy bills and the costs of running the clubhouse had simply become too much.

After cancelling training the club had also found itself struggling for players.

Ray Scullion said it was sad to see the club go. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ray Scullion, 75, played for the club for many years after joining in the late 1960s.

"I enjoyed it up here , it was like a family it really was and it is said to see it finish like this" he told ITV News Anglia.

Sisters Heather and Adele Gray made one final trip to the clubhouse to see pictures of their late father William Gray, who had played for Corby.

Sisters Heather and Adele Gray said it was a shame to see a place full of memories close. Credit: ITV News Anglia

William passed away eight years ago and had captained the club for two seasons between 1982 aqnd 1984.

"It is really sad, we haven't been up here for a few years, but it has got loads of memories growing up." Heather said.

William Gray captained the club for two seasons. Credit: ITV News Anglia

It comes as the charity Sported UK say two-thirds of sports clubs are having to make changes to meet the cost of soaring energy bills.

Sported UK have now launched a campaign called Keep the Doors Open to ensure young people can continue to enjoy sport.

