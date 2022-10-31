Armed police dramatically swooped on a train - to seize a passenger's umbrella.

Officers from Thames Valley Police were called to Milton Keynes station following reports of a member of the public carrying a samurai sword.

But instead of the traditional Japanese weapon, they found a male passenger on a Friday afternoon journey carrying an umbrella with a "samurai sword looking handle".

Police said he had bought the item online but accepted his fashion sense had missed the mark and surrendered it so it could be destroyed.

Thames Valley officers urged people to think before buying imitation umbrellas or any other items that could cause concern.

"Please be mindful that these type of items can cause serious alarm and distress to other members of the public," a spokesman said.

