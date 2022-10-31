Norfolk Police investigating as body found in Norwich city-centre building
Police are investigating after a body was found at a building in Norwich.
Emergency services were called to the building in All Saints Green, close to John Lewis, shortly after midday on Monday.
A cordon was put in place while investigations took place.
The death is being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe the death is suspicious.
A police presence was still in the area, close to the city centre, late on Monday afternoon with a forensics team on scene.
Officers said a file would be prepared and passed on to the coroner.
