Police are investigating after a body was found at a building in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the building in All Saints Green, close to John Lewis, shortly after midday on Monday.

A cordon was put in place while investigations took place.

The death is being treated as unexplained, but police do not believe the death is suspicious.

A police presence was still in the area, close to the city centre, late on Monday afternoon with a forensics team on scene.

Officers said a file would be prepared and passed on to the coroner.

