The footage shows the two attackers leap from their hiding place

CCTV footage shows the moment two masked knifemen leap from their hiding place to stab their victims in a "planned and premeditated" revenge attack.

Remi Loader and Jacob Montique picked out two men in a bar before putting on face masks and black clothing to hide themselves behind a stall in Cambridge's Market Square.

When their two victims walked by, the pair rushed out and stabbed them repeatedly, with one of them using a hunting knife.

The pair were jailed after being found guilty of attempted murder, grievous bodily harm with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

At Aylesbury Crown Court, Montique, 19, of Bishops Road in Trumpington was sentenced to 21 years in prison, and Loader, 27, of no fixed address, was given a 27-year sentence.

Remi Loader, left, and Jacob Montique were sentenced to 27 and 21 years respectively. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Emergency services were called out to Cambridge Market after the attack on the evening of 20 August 2021.

The 30-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to the stomach, left leg and left hand while a 37-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach, chest and head.

The two victims were rushed to hospital and placed in induced comas, with doctors saying their injuries could have been fatal.

More than one year on and the victims, who asked not to be named, are still not back to full health, said police.

Det Sgt Hamish Cowley said: “Loader and Montique are both high harm, prolific offenders who have caused fear within their communities.

“This was a planned and premeditated attack, believed to be motivated by revenge from a previous incident, with one using a large hunting knife. Both victims were fortunate to survive the attack.

“This was an extremely complex investigation with limited witnesses or forensic opportunities.

"With the help of CCTV and mobile phone evidence we were able to place the pair at the scene and this dangerous duo will now be locked away from the public for a considerable amount of time.”

