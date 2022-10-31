Families living in a block of flats that has been plagued by boiler problems are being forced to fill baths for their children by heating saucepans on the stove.

It follows months of failures with the heating and hot water that can last days at a time at Trumpington's Clay Farm in Cambridgeshire.

As well as leaving tenants cold, the issues have seen water pouring through the ceiling of the medical centre that sits below the flats - forcing doctors to abandon treatment rooms.

Owner Cambridge City Council insists it is working with housing association BPHA which manages the building to sort the problem and has promised new boilers in less than a month.

But after so long waiting for action, tenants - some of whom pay £1,160 a month in rent and service charges for a two-bed flat - remain unconvinced.

A bedsheet hanging from the balcony of Jade Melville's flat accuses the council and BPHA of "leaving children cold and suffering".

The mother-of-three, whose daughters are all aged under eight, said she would regularly wake to find the heating had switched off in the middle of the night. Last month, the homes were left without hot water for five days in a row.

Jade Melville has hung a bedsheet from her balcony accusing the council and BPHA of "leaving children cold and suffering". Credit: ITV News Anglia

"We were basically boiling kettle after kettle in the morning when there's no hot water and then in the evening as well just to bathe our children," she said.

She said she had resorted to drying her children's school uniform with a hair dryer because it was too cold inside the flat, and spent her nights constantly checking the youngsters had enough blankets to stay warm.

"It's been really stressful, tiring, frustrating and I think we just got more and more angry the longer we were left," she said. "We definitely deserve to have a permanent supply of heating and hot water just like anyone else."

Jess Futter only moved in in June and has had problems ever since. She, too, has been forced to boil kettles to bathe her two-year-old daughter Isadora.

She said the owners had started sending engineers round twice a day to fix the boiler - but insisted they needed a permanent solution.

"It's a huge stress," she said. It's worrying because it's getting colder and my daughter's room is getting colder.

"The heaters that they've given us... some of them don't even have the right plug for the socket - it's two pins rather than three pins."

At Trumpington Street Medical Practice, sections of the building have had to be closed off because water regularly pours through the ceiling.

In a message to patients, it said it had been working "tirelessly to try to rectify the faulty plumbing situation" but claimed "not enough has been done to sort the defects out" by the council and BPHA.

Water has been leaking into the Trumpington Street Medical Practice for months. Credit: Trumpington Street Medical Practice

Senior partner Barbara Bull said she was now having to roster staff to come in over the weekends to mop up the water.

"It is a massive problem. It's a brand-new building. We moved in pre-pandemic two years ago and we were so pleased to have a wonderful facility for our patients," said Dr Bull.

"It has become a real emergency in the last few weeks.

"We need the space, we need it to be safe for our patients. We are really at our wits' end - we need help. This is a real crisis."

Alex Collis, deputy leader of Cambridge City Council, visited the community to hear from tenants.

She said the problems would be dealt with as soon as possible.

"We wouldn't want any residents in Cambridge to live like this - we wouldn't want to live like it ourselves - which is why we're working to find a solution," she said.

"We don't want to rush anything through but we do need to act quickly. We need to get this fixed for them."

BPHA said Cambridge City Council was responsible for the building's boilers but said it was working "closely with the council to achieve a permanent resolution" while also trying to identify the cause of the leaks at the medical centre.

