Police searching for a 41-year-old man who was reported missing before the weekend have found a body.

The family of Thomas Hamburger, who was reported missing from his home in Harleston in Norfolk on Friday, have been contacted.

Officers from Norfolk Police had been working with Norfolk Lowland Search and Rescue and the county's fire and rescue service, searching the area around Weybread, when they made the discovery at around 6.30pm on Sunday night.

Mr Hamburger, known as Tom, had last been seen on Monday, 24 October.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, said police, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

