A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

The crash happened in Burton Latimer in Northamptonshire at about 7.15pm on Monday.

A red Ford Fiesta was travelling south on Powell Lane when the collision happened.

The girl was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the crash or recorded it on dash-cam footage. They should email CollisionAppeals@northants.police.uk or call police on 101.

