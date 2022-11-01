A collection of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey has sold for more than £6,000 at auction.

The collection was acquired by a Northamptonshire-based collector who bought them on various trips abroad during the mid-1990s and the early 2000s, and included many limited edition bottles.

The 18 lots were sold in an online auction of wines, spirits, whisky and miniatures at Gildings Auctioneers in Market Harborough on October 25.

The biggest money-spinner was a set of three ‘Scenes from Lynchburg’ bottlings, which sold for £1,488 - despite only being predicted to fetch between £500 and £800.

Three identical 'Master Distiller Collection' bottles also fetched more than £800. Credit: The Ideal Marketing Company

Three identical 'Master Distiller Collection' bottles also exceeded expectations, selling for £806 compared to the figure of £150-£200 they were expected to go for, 'while a 'Ghent Belgium' replica bottle commemorating a gold medal awarded to the distillery in 1913 attracted a top bid of £570.

“This fantastic collection presented a great opportunity for Jack Daniel’s aficionados to get their hands on rare bottles of America’s most iconic spirit,” Gildings’ director and wine, whisky and spirits specialist, Will Gilding, said.

“However, the prices collectors are willing to pay are even more striking considering that the contents of most of these limited edition bottlings are the standard Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7, which you can pick up for under £30 in any UK supermarket.

"Jack Daniel’s cult-like following among its most diehard fans means limited edition bottles will always cost more in the first place and attract great interest when they come up at auction. This means that buying a special bottle should always prove to be a good 10-year investment."

