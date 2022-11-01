A lorry driver who killed a cyclist in Cambridge has avoided jail after admitting he had covered his side view camera display with his coat at the time of the crash.

Richard Hardcastle, 28, was driving a lorry towing a petrol tanker on the roundabout junction of Fenden Road near Addenbrooke's Hospital when he crashed into Anna Garratt-Quinton. Miss Garratt-Quinton, who was 22 and a physiotherapist at the hospital, died at the scene.It happened just before 8am on 7 October, and at the time witnesses told police that Miss Garratt-Quinton would have been in the driver's line of sight.

When questioned, Hardcastle said that he simply hadn't seen her, and admitted that he'd thrown his coat over the display screen for the side view camera.

Hardcastle also said that the lorry's proximity alarm - designed to alert drivers to nearby vehicles and people - did not go off. Hardcastle, of Westall Close in Hertford, pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving and was handed six months in prison, suspended for two years, at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

He was also ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for two years.

Flowers were left at the scene to pay tribute to Anna Garratt-Quinton Credit: ITV Anglia

Miss Garratt-Quinton's mother Sally said, in a statement read in court, that on the weekend of the crash her daughter was due to move into her first home with her boyfriend.

"It's incredibly unfair that was taken away from her as a result of the negligence of one person," she said.

She said her daughter, from Bedford, had graduated with a first-class degree in physiotherapy from Manchester University before starting her job at Addenbrooke's Hospital.

Miss Garratt-Quinton's father, Paul, said the family had been served a life sentence.

"I dull ache most of the time," he said. "The thoughts of the life she would have had, running through my mind daily. I miss her deeply and love her so much.

"Children are precious, losing a child is unbearable; taken so soon. Those 22 years are a blessing which I will cherish to the end."

Her boyfriend Jordan Hemsil said: "I fell in love with her perfect smile, her laugh and her amazing outlook on life from our first date.

"We spent an amazing four years together going through hard times and amazing times, she made my life better just by being in it."

Det Con Paddy Reeve, who investigated, said: "It’s incredibly sad when we have to attend incidents where drivers have made mistakes resulting in tragedy.""Hardcastle’s driving was clearly careless and it demonstrates how vital it is that people drive in a safe, considerate way to prevent awful instances like this in future. "We attend these kinds of incidents far too often and many are completely avoidable."

