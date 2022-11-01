Two more men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed and left fighting for his life.

The men, both 30, were arrested on Monday morning in Southend and Westcliff in Essex.

It brings the number of arrests made in the case to five.

Essex Police were called to York Road in Southend on 11 October, where they found two teenagers with stab wounds.

One boy was so seriously injured that he is still in a critical condition in hospital.

The second teen - an 18-year-old from London - was treated to injuries to his legs and has since been arrested and charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin, aggravated burglary, and common assault.

He was remanded into custody after a hearing at Southend Magistrates’ Court on 20 October and is due to appear in Chelmsford Crown Court on 17 November.

Another man, described as being in his 30s, was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of aggravated burglary and possession of a knife or blade.

He has been released under investigation.Another man – a 27-year-old from Walthamstow – has already been charged with aggravated burglary and common assault.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 14 November.The two other men arrested – a 26-year-old on suspicion of aggravated burglary and a 29- year-old on suspicion of GBH with intent and aggravated burglary – have both been released on bail until 4 November.

