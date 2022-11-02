The RSPCA is appealing for information after a live mouse was set alight by a teenager.

In what the charity is describing as a 'horrific' incident, the animal was tortured and killed in Bellona Drive, Stanground Peterborough.

The incident happened on Sunday 9 October when a large group of youths were seen in the area.

The youths were seen in the Bellona Drive area of Peterborough. Credit: Google street view

A witness reported hearing one of the group saying he was going to burn it - and then could be seen laying a mouse on a bench and setting it alight.

The mouse jumped off and the teenager caught it again and burned the animal. It died in the attack. It is believed that the whole incident was filmed by a girl in the group on her phone.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA said: “We are really concerned to hear about this incident and what happened to this poor mouse. No matter what the species animal cruelty is not acceptable and it is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act.

"People must remember that all animals must be respected and treated with kindness and we are grateful to the members of the public who reported this to us.

"We would appeal to anyone who may know who was involved in this incident or has any information to contact the RSPCA or the police."

