A woman has appeared in court to face a charge in connection with a car crash that killed a a footballer.

Hannah Humphrey, 36, of Coggeshall in Essex was summonsed to Colchester Magistrates' Court to face a charge of perverting the course of justice.

She entered no plea and is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 29 November.

A 32 year-old man – Liam O’Brien, of Navarre Gardens, Romford – has already been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing the serious injury of two people by dangerous driving.

He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 9 January 2023.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash just before 9.35pm on 3 September in London Road in Kelvedon near the A12.

Essex Police at the scene of the crash Credit: Essex Police

Max Mayo, 30, a footballer at Hatfield Peverel Football Club, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement released by the club said: "We're are devastated to report the passing of one of our players, Max Mayo, who tragically passed away.

"A top player but an even better guy who was loved by all that knew him.

"We were honoured and privileged to not only call him our teammate but our good friend."

