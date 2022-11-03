A driver has been jailed after he used pepper spray on a woman police officer who was trying to give him first aid after a crash.

Ashley Flowerday, 34, had crashed his car near March in Cambridgeshire and was bleeding from a head injury.

But when response officer PC Zoe Pell arrived at the Twenty Foot Bridge to help, Flowerday got a pepper spray out of his pocket and squirted it at her.

PC Pell managed to duck but then felt a burning sensation on her arm.

Flowerday ran away and jumped into a nearby river, where he was spotted floating on his back. He eventually agreed to come out of the water and was thrown a rope.

Flowerday was taken to Peterborough City Hospital and his car was searched.

Officers found a crossbow, two wrapped packages of cocaine, grinders, weighing scales and a packet of pink pills.

Flowerday, of Church Road, Emneth, near Wisbech, appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday where he was sentenced to 12 months in prison, having previously pleaded guilty to possessing a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and assault by beating of an emergency worker.

PC Pell, who is based in Wisbech, said: “As a police officer I accept there is a level of risk each day I come into work; however, it is never acceptable or ‘part of the job’ for me to be assaulted."

