A hit-and-run driver who fled to Ireland after smashing his car into a father-of-three in a targeted attack will serve a minimum of 22 years behind bars.

Keith McCarthy caused carnage after ramming 29-year-old Kerrin Repman’s moped from behind in Essex.

McCarthy, 40, then left Mr Repman to die in the road as he fled by foot following a dispute over money.

The killer was later tracked down and charged with murder nearly two years after the crash.

Kerrin Repman’s moped was hit from behind. Credit: Essex Police

The crash happened on 15 April 2020 in the seaside town of Dovercourt.

McCarthy was spotted driving dangerously by onlookers behind Mr Repman, a chef, before smashing into him at 67mph on a residential street.

The force of the crash was so hard it hospitalised an elderly lady, who was an innocent bystander, and almost hit an oncoming funeral cortege.

Plain clothes officers rushed to the aid of Kerrin, as McCarthy fled.

He remained on the run until he was arrested under a European Arrest Warrant and charged in February 2022.Det Supt Scott Egerton said: “All of the officers and staff members who have investigated Kerrin’s murder over the past two years have been determined to secure justice for his family and the woman significantly injured while out walking that day. "

He added: “Keith McCarthy took Kerrin’s life in a violent and ruthless attack.

“He would have felt the full impact of that collision and seen the devastation it caused, yet he made no attempt to identify himself as the driver or to check on those he injured."

He added: “His only thought was to try and escape the justice system, but all he did was delay the inevitable.”

A jury at Chelmsford Crown Court had already found McCarthy guilty of murder and GBH with intent.

He will serve a minimum of 22 years and has been banned from driving for 31 years.

Kerrin Repman's family said he was a talented chef Credit: Family handout

Mr Repman's family said he had always brought a smile to their faces.

“As parents, not in a million years did we ever think we would be forced to bury our little boy. We never thought Kerrin would be wiped out of our lives so fast, and we miss him every minute of every day," they said.

“Keith McCarthy has no idea what his actions have done to this family. A huge hole has been left and the impact has been felt by all of us. The sunshine that was Kerrin has gone out of our lives.

“Kerrin will never be forgotten, and his three children are the focus or all our lives now that he is gone. We see little sparks of him in them all the time.”

