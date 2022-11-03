A teenager discovered a razor blade hidden in a chocolate given to her while trick-or-treating.

The youngster suffered a cut lip after biting into the bar. Her mother described the "horrifying" prank as "absolutely disgusting".

The incident happened on Halloween when the 14-year-old girl was out with her friends in the Church View area of Laindon near Basildon, knocking on doors with pumpkins outside to trick or treat on Halloween night.

Mum Tracey Pleydell said: "She went out and was only out for about half an hour or so, just in the local area. She came back home and was upstairs and all of a sudden I could hear her screaming and calling me.

"I thought she was pranking me. She had a cut on her lip and she's saying 'there's something sharp and it hurts' and she's not talking properly.

"At this time I still thought she was pranking me, and then I saw what she was holding."

Inside the chocolate bar was a sharp razor blade, embedded into the chocolate itself.

Ms Pleydell added: "I just couldn't believe what I was seeing. A razor blade sticking out of this chocolate."

Looking at the wrapper around the chocolate, she claimed she was then able to see that the bar had "likely been tampered with".

"It's just horrifying. Going trick or treating are mainly younger children - it's mainly aimed at primary school-aged children if not younger.

"And just to think that a young child could get a hold of that and probably just put the whole thing in their mouth."

She added: "To target anyone is wrong. But targeting children is disgusting. It's absolutely disgusting."

Essex Police said: "We have received a report of an incident in Laindon which took place on Monday, 31 October. It is reported a teenage girl had opened a chocolate bar which had a razor blade within it.

"It is reported this chocolate bar was obtained by the victim while trick or treating. We are now investigating the circumstances around the report."

