A father-of-two has described how photography helped him break out of the cycle of drug addiction, crime and homelessness that was ruining his life.

What started as smoking drugs on the school bus as a teenager, turned into a reliance on cocaine and heroin which cost Richard Walsh his job, his friends and his family.

"I remember my first night on the streets," said the 44-year-old from Norwich. "I just laid under this blanket and cried.

"My whole life was just crack and heroin and then you just lose everything about yourself.

"I blamed myself for years for hurting my kids. It just held me in that position of not being able move on from it.

"That was until I woke up in a bin one morning. I had this flash before my eyes, what is going on here?

"A few years back I had a family and a mortgage, now I'm waking up in a bin."

Richard Walsh says photography helped him turn his life around. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The determination to get clean came from the realisation that he had hit rock bottom - and from the pain of losing a loved one.

"I got a text message saying that my sister had hung herself," said Mr Walsh.

"That was the turning point. I'd used enough things in my life as an excuse for why I'm still doing drugs and wasting my life. I'm not going to use my sister as another excuse."

Mr Walsh turned to The Matthew Project. For almost 40 years, the charity has been helping people across Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex recover from drug and alcohol addiction.

They put him on a photography course and, slowly, he started to rebuild his life.

He began taking pictures with a second-hand camera. He watched tutorials on YouTube and experimented with different techniques. The results stunned his tutor.

"It was the first time someone had said I was good at anything," said Mr Walsh.

"I've wasted a lot of years of my life and I'm now starting to believe I'm quite good at this actually - so I sent my portfolio off to university one night.

"In the morning I thought: 'why did I do that? I've only being doing this a year and a half.'

"They wrote back to me with an unconditional offer."

Mr Walsh has now started his course at Norwich University of the Arts. He's got a flat, a car and he is seeing his children again.

He is also supporting the charities which helped him, as The Matthew Project launches its 'Big Give' Christmas fundraiser to ensure they can support more people through the toughest times.

"Having the camera is a proper new lease of life," said Mr Walsh. "One which I never thought I was going to get."

