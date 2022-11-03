A man's been jailed for a 'terrifying' attack on two house mates in which he tried to throw one from a first floor window.

Harry McMenamin, 25, attacked a woman and a man in their 30s at a house they were sharing in Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich Crown Court heard police were called to the house of multiple occupation in Abbeygate Street just after 6am on New Year's Day.

McMenamin, from Cricks Road in Bury, got into an argument with the male victim after drinking with him earlier.

He struck the man and tried to throw him out of an open first floor window.

He then smashed the female victim’s flat door down before punching her in the face and choking her.

She managed to run to safety and the police were able to arrest McMenamin, who will serve two years and three months in jail after admitting actual bodily harm.

Det Insp Stu Dolan of Bury St Edmunds CID said: “Whilst the male victim knew McMenamin as a friend, the female victim had only moved into the flat the day before the incident and had never met the defendant.

"The assault she faced would have been an extremely frightening and terrifying incident to experience for her, and one that I imagine will be very difficult for her to forget.”