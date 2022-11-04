Play Brightcove video

Graham Stothard reports on a problem that has plagued Peterborough for decades

A car cruising hotspot is set to apply to the courts to stop illegal events which have plagued the city for 20 years.

Peterborough City Council wants an injunction to ban the cruising meets in the area, which has been plagued by youngsters gathering to show off their souped-up vehicles with associated noise and anti-social behaviour.

The council was told that a woman was taken to hospital after she was struck by a car in the Orton Southgate area of the city on 11 February, sparking fears more people could be hurt if the gatherings are not controlled.

Meanwhile in July, anti-speed bumps aimed at stopping cars "drifting" - in which they slide around corners - were ripped up and destroyed less than a week after they were installed.

A report from the council's Task and Finish Group has revealed how the city has become "the go to place" for car cruisers from Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire, Essex, Norfolk and London.

It said that injunctions stopping the meets in Stevenage, Colchester and London had worked, making Peterborough a more attractive location.

The injunctions give police the powers they need to impose immediate fines, and even to seize vehicles from persistent abusers.

Councillor Julie Stephenson said that street-by-street bans were not working. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Councillor Julie Stevenson said: "We don't want to stop anybody enjoying their hobby, but when they're screeching around on public roads, when there's other traffic at night, somebody is going to get hurt.

"In fact, there have already been a number of accidents here. And it's always bystanders that get hurt. Never the driver."

Another councillor, Christian Hogg, said the Fair View Meadows car park had seen a number of car cruises in recent years and police had been powerless to stop them.

He said lookouts would warn the organisers if police approached so they could disperse and avoid getting into trouble.

Mr Hogg said: "We're committed to working with organisers. If they want to come to us and organise a well-run, well marshalled event, then that's something that council officers are willing to listen to.

"And we could have an organised meet if possible. We're not against the car meets, per se. It's the anti-social behaviour that seems to be attached to the car meets."

Nathan Pell has organised legal meets in the past and said he had always contacted the council and police.

Nathan Pell is an event organiser but said he reports any anti-social behaviour to the police. Credit: ITV News Anglia

He said a minority were spoiling it for everyone else.

"They find the business estates and industrial estates to get their five minutes of fame on YouTube, TikTok... just drifting around. And that's the one that's causing this problem. But then we get nailed for that because our event was previous."

The council said an authority-wide injunction in place would allow police to take cars away if the cruisers returned within 24 hours, which was a strong message to prevent the meets taking place.

The injunction could cost up to £50,000 and take up to 18 months to put in place.

Funding will come in part from the council, the Police and Crime Commissioner and the Road Safety Partnerships.

Police said legal meets, where people just wanted to show off their cars, were not an issue but the illegal gatherings caused noise and anti-social behaviour which disturbed people living in the area.