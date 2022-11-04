A father who died in a motorbike crash has been described by his family as "our hero in times of need".

Pedro Carlos Hunte was killed in the crash on A1 northbound near Beeston in Bedfordshire at around 11.50am on 9 October.

His family said: “Pedro Carlos Hunte was a beloved father, son, brother, uncle, partner and friend taken from us at the tender age of 26.

"No words can express the love that he gave to others as a successful businessman, a selfless friend, a devoted father, a genuine soul and our hero in times of need."

Police are still investigating the circumstances of the collision.

PC Ben Chance, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are continuing to ask the public for information about this incident and would urge anyone who hasn’t come forward to get in touch.”

