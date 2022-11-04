A David Beckham lookalike is being hunted by police over a theft at a builders' merchant shop.

Hertfordshire Police tweeted a CCTV image of the man following a theft at the shop in Bishop's Stortford on Friday October 21.

Police wrote: "Do you recognise this man? He could help with our inquiries following a theft from a builders' merchants in #BishopsStortford. On Friday 21 October, building materials were stolen from the shop."

In response to the post, some Twitter users were quick to spot the likeness to former England captain Beckham, with one writing: "Definitely David Beckham."

Another agreed, posting: "Hang on a minute, that’s David Beckham!"

Others made reference to Beckham's recent appearance in London, when he was spotted joining thousands of mourners queuing to see the Queen lying in state, with one user saying: "I saw him in the #QueueForTheQueen - sorry I can’t be of more help."

Police urged anyone with information about the theft to get in touch.

