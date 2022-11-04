Northampton Saints have allowed fly-half Dan Biggar to join French club Toulon with immediate effect after the Welsh star asked to leave Franklin's Gardens.

Biggar, who has 103 caps for Wales and started all three Tests on last year’s British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, had already announced that he would be leaving Saints at the end of the season.

However, the club have now agreed to sanction his move to France straight away.

The 33-year-old's last appearance for the Saints came in 40-36 win over Wasps in early October.

In total, he played 69 times for the club after joining them from Welsh side Ospreys in 2018.

Biggar has 103 caps for Wales. Credit: PA

“I never envisaged leaving Saints midway through the season, but this opportunity came around very quickly, and I made my decision with a long-term view in mind for my family," Biggar said.

"I'll really miss playing at Franklin’s Gardens and I’ll certainly be back to support the lads when I am able.”

Saints recently signed former Worcester Warriors fly-half Fin Smith on a "multi-year deal", and chief executive Mark Darbon said that the talent coming through at Franklin's Gardens was a big factor in letting Biggar leave.

“Given the circumstances – with Dan’s contract ending at the end of the season, his availability for the rest of the current campaign, the multi-year offer to Dan from Toulon which was contingent on him moving immediately, and the quality of the up-and-coming fly-halves already at the club – we wanted to be pragmatic when Dan approached us," said Darbon.

“Dan’s not just a world-class player, he’s also one of the nicest blokes you could meet. He’s someone who always did everything he could to help the club, on and off the pitch. So, we’ll miss him, but he departs with our very best wishes.”

Like all Premiership clubs, Saints are having to deal with a reduced salary cap again this season which is limiting the wages that they can offer players.

The cap has been reduced to £6.4m to £5m in response to the financial pressures caused by the pandemic, and is not due to rise again until the 2024-25 campaign.

