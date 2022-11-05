A treasure trove of Lord of the Rings memorabilia has been donated to an animal welfare charity.

Nearly 100 items, ranging from figurines and medallions to games and movie trailer reels, were given to the RSPCA.

A super-fan dropped off the collection to the charity's book shop in King’s Lynn - and will now go up for auction.

Carl Saunders, who manages the branch, said the memorabilia had been lovingly collected for many years.

He said: “The sheer volume is staggering and we are just so grateful that the owner wanted to donate them to help the animals at our branch.”

The Fellowship of the Rings 35mm film reel trailer is one of the pieces up for grabs Credit: RSPCA

He added: “We hope that the auction will do well and all the money will be used to help the many animals we care for. Any interested bidders have Gollum be quick!”

It is hoped the goods will raise thousands of pounds, with lots valued anywhere between £10 and £200.

Emily Ayson, a valuer at Keys, said: “Having this consignment from the RSPCA is an absolute pleasure, knowing that my expertise has been called into action and that it will be hugely benefiting such a wonderful charity.

"It's also a prime time for selling due to the recent release of Amazon's Rings of Power and Christmas, but also the fact that Tolkien fandom has never really waned.

“Lots of particular interest are the 35mm film reels, which are quite hard to come by, especially in unplayed condition.

One of the Lord of the Rings memorabilia items being auctioned for the RSPCA. Credit: RSPCA

"The Weta Sideshow medallions, which were a subscription-based mail order item are of a brand and quality speaks for themselves, so are very desirable.

"Also a favourite of mine is the Tudor Mint statuette, 'Farewell King Under the Mountain’ - produced in 1991 but retired by 1993 - the beautiful craftsmanship depicting Thorin Oakenshield's final moments after the Battle of Five Armies.”

Fans will get the chance to bid on the items on Wednesday at Keys Auction House in Norwich and online.

