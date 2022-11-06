Police are appealing for information after a male victim was sexually assaulted by a man dressed as a woman in Bishop's Stortford.

The incident happened in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday 11th September.

Detective Inspector Justine Jenkins, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “I would appeal to anyone who has any information about the incident, or anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to please contact us.

“I would also ask anyone who may have been approached in similar circumstances to make contact with my team. Please be reassured any information will be treated with the utmost sensitivity and in the strictest confidence.”

A 46-year-old man has appeared in court charged with sexual offences. He was remanded in custody to appear before St Albans Crown court on 5 December.

Anyone with information can call police on 01707 355666 quoting Op Firlot.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Support services

Herts SARC (Sexual Assault Referral Centre) provides help and support to men, women and young people living in the Hertfordshire area, who have been raped or sexually assaulted. You can contact Herts SARC directly using the 24/7 free helpline number 0808 178 4448 or visit their website at www.hertssarc.org.

The charity Survivors UK provides support for male, trans and non-binary victims of sexual abuse. They can be contacted on 0845 122 1201 or via their website at www.survivorsuk.org