Trains are unable to run between Peterborough and Leicester after a lorry struck a low railway bridge causing "significant damage", East Midlands Railway has said.

It happened on the morning of Nov 5, between South Luffenham and Ketton near Stamford.

The A6121 Stamford Road remains closed in both directions.

The strike has caused 'significant damage' to the tracks above the bridge. Credit: Network Rail East Midlands

Network Rail East Midlands says the closure is affecting both Cross Country and East Midlands Railway services with engineers "working on a plan" to reopen the road "as soon as it is safe".

They added: "Engineers on site are advising it could be several days before the line can fully reopen."

East Midlands Railway is running an amended timetable with replacement buses.

