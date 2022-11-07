A former doctor has spared jail after admitting for sexually assaulting a vulnerable patient.

Angus Brooke, 50, sent reception staff at the medical practice home so that he could see the last patient of the day - then abused her once they were alone in the surgery.

He pleaded guilty to inciting sexual activity with a mentally disordered person and at St Albans Crown Court was sentenced to seven months imprisonment, suspended for a year.

He was also ordered to pay the victim £2,500, added to the sexual offences register and has to adhere to a curfew between 8pm and 6am daily. If he breaches these conditions, he could be sent to prison.

Brooke had been living in Stevenage and working at the Knebworth and Marymead Medical Practice when the offence took place.

The former doctor, now of Park Lane in Stockport, has been unable to practise medicine in the UK for the last five years, while the General Medical Council has also been investigating.

ANGLIA Det Sgt Helen Wise of Hertfordshire Constabulary said: “Brooke is a highly manipulative and selfish man, who used his position as a doctor to gain the trust of a vulnerable woman.

“The impact of his actions has had a devastating effect on her and I can only commend her bravery in supporting our police investigation. We worked extremely hard to get justice for her and make sure she was protected from further harm.”

Brooke was arrested on 3 May 2019. He originally pleaded not guilty to the charge, but later changed his plea to guilty.

The court heard that at the beginning of June 2017, the victim went to the surgery as the last appointment of the day.

Brooke sent reception staff home, telling them he would close the surgery. He then abused the woman.

The court was told that around this time, Brooke had also been sending the woman text messages pressurising her to spend time with him.

Judge Sandeep Kainth said: “You are Mr, as opposed to Doctor. You committed a massive and considerable breach of trust….

"Your job was to protect and assist those in difficulty, not to take advantage. Clearly you are the author of your own misfortune. You knew full well the vulnerabilities of the victim."

