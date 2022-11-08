A man has been jailed after eight dogs and puppies were found living in "abject squalor" at his home.

Justin Dyer, 43, from Sudbury in Suffolk was given a 26-week prison sentence at Ipswich Magistrates Court on Saturday for animal cruelty offences.

He was also given an additional six-month sentence after he breached a suspended sentence for possession of a machete following an offence in 2021.

Justin Dyer Credit: Suffolk Police

Suffolk Police's rural and wildlife team, local vets, the RSPCA, and an environmental health officer from Babergh District Council made the discovery on 10 February this year.

They found animals were being kept at Dyer's address in dirty and neglectful conditions.

The dogs - including this puppy - were said to be living in abject conditions. Credit: Suffolk Police

Photographs that police officers took at the time show a puppy cowering in a corner and another dog in a cage barely big enough to house him. Eight dogs were seized from the house, including two puppies.

Officers said they were American Bulldog cross breeds and Shar Pei.

It is believed Dyer was breeding the dogs for profit, and police said the case highlighted the importance of buying dogs from licensed breeders.

Sgt Brian Calver of Suffolk Police’s Rural and Wildlife Crime team, said: "This was a particularly unpleasant case, where a number of dogs were kept in the most appalling conditions, purely for selfish financial gain, with no consideration for their welfare.

"Dyer has shown no remorse and I hope he reflects upon the harm he’s caused whilst he serves his term of imprisonment.

"I sincerely hope this sends a strong message to others that think it’s acceptable to profit from dogs with no consideration for their welfare, or those that fail to look after their pets properly."

A dog in a small cage at Dyer's home in Sudbury Credit: Suffolk Police

Councillor Elisabeth Malvisi, cabinet member for environment at Babergh District Council, said: "This conviction is clearly a great result. It shows the vital importance of ensuring that businesses are licensed and maintain satisfactory standards, and it also sends a clear message that breaches will not be tolerated.

"We will not hesitate to act - working with other agencies as appropriate - when animals involved in any business are at risk."

