Two patients had to wait for more than 60 hours in the A& E department of one of the country's biggest hospitals.

Papers published by the Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said capacity at Addenbrooke's Accident and Emergency department was a "significant quality and safety risk".

The report prepared by Roland Sinker, the chief executive, said the high number of people visiting the emergency department was causing long waits.

He said a full review was being undertaken to look at the two incidents where patients waited for over 60 hours. It was stressed that both patients suffered no harm.

Throughout the year hospital chiefs have been warning that due to the aftermath of Covid demand on services had been extremely high, putting stress on the service.

It comes as the many of those working for the NHS describe the strain of failing to meet the expectations of patients, and just days ago members of the Royal College of Nursing were reported to have just voted for strike action over pay and conditions.

Minimum staffing levels will be adhered to if nurses strike. Credit: PA

In September alone almost 11,000 people attended the Addenbrooke's A&E department, with 13% of patients having to wait over 12 hours.

In the report Mr Sinker said: "Capacity remains a significant quality and safety risk and the emergency department continues to see high activity resulting in long waits.

"There have been two significant long waits (in excess of 60 hours) and a full review is being undertaken to identify learning.

"In both incidents there was no harm to patients."

The report, which is due to be presented to the board of directors at a meeting on Wednesday, explained steps had been taken to mitigate the increase in demand.

It said the emergency department now had a dedicated clinician based at the front door and the ambulance bay to identify patients suitable for "streaming" to other places.

The report said that 634 patients were streamed from the emergency department to medical assessment units on other wards.

It added that 391 patients were sent to the surgical assessment unit, and that 3,544 patients were streamed to the urgent treatment centre.

