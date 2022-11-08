A police sergeant shot himself in the head with his police issue handgun just days after being caught drink driving, an inquest heard.

Sgt Sean Duignan, 44, gave an alcohol reading that was more than three times over the legal limit when he was stopped in May last year.

Two days later, he was found on the floor of the gym at Luton Airport's police unit at 9.45am, next to a Bedfordshire Police handgun and two bullets.

An inquest at Ampthill on Tuesday was told by pathologist Dr Charlotte Randall the married officer had died from a gun shot wound to the head.

The assistant coroner for Bedfordshire Dr Sean Cummins was told concerns for his welfare were raised at 9.15am on 31 May, a bank holiday Monday, and fellow officers found his body in the gym at the airport police unit, next to the armoury.

'Speech slurred... eyes glazed'

On 29 May, the officer had been arrested for drink driving after his force received reports of a car being driven dangerously.

Sgt Tanveer Hussain said he went to Sgt Duigan’s home in central Bedfordshire.

Describing how he arrested his colleague, he said: “I could smell intoxicating liquor. His speech was slurred and his eyes glazed."

His wife told Sgt Hussain that at 6pm that evening the officer had left home to get painkillers for his bad back.

Sergeant Duignan was taken to Milton Keynes police station, the neighbouring force area, where he gave alcohol breath readings of 124 and 125 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath - the legal limit is 35mcgs. He was later released under investigation.

Sgt Bruno Canfield said he spoke to Sgt Duignan when he was in the cells.

He said: “I knew he was going to have struggles and needed ongoing support. There was nothing to suggest he was going to harm himself.”

Insp James Ravenall said he had spoken to him for a “good hour.” He said: “We covered a lot of stuff. His dad’s ill health. His bad back, pressure at work and day to day things.

“I did not expect Sean to do anything [to harm himself but] I was aware of what could happen."

He said: “You don’t have to worry about me boss.”

The inquest continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know