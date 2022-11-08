Police patrols have been stepped up after a young girl was approached by a man who tried to take her away.

The girl managed to flee to safety after the incident in Harlow on Monday and she and her family are now being supported by specialist police officers.

It happened in Tawney's Road in the town shortly before 5.30pm, when a man approached the girl and tried to take her away.

The man is described as black, dressed in all black and wearing a black hat. No arrests have yet been made and police inquiries are continuing.

Police have increased the number of patrols in the area and anyone who is concerned can speak to officers.

The force urged people to be extra vigilant and has asked anyone with information about the incident or who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area to contact them.

Officers would also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage of the area at the time.

