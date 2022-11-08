Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment Ryan Page's car is destroyed

Police have released a video of a souped-up car being crushed after the driver was jailed for dangerous driving that "put lives at risk".

Ryan Page, 23, was speeding down Snowdon Drive in Winterhill in Milton Keynes on 6 March.

He was spotted by officers drifting around a roundabout and failed to stop as the police car approached him.

Instead he sped off at around 70 mph before smashing over a roundabout and coming to a crashing stop.

Page, of Westbury Lane in Newport Pagnell, then tried to make a run for it but was caught by officers and arrested.

He was found guilty of one count of dangerous driving and was sentenced to eight months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court on 25 October.

He was also disqualified from driving for two years and four months and ordered to pay £800 in costs.

Page was also ordered to have his car forfeited and destroyed, and police have released the footage of the car being dropped into a crusher.

PC Christopher Ruvolo-Jones said: "I am pleased with the sentence given to Page and hope it deters others from driving in a similar manner.

"He put the spectating pedestrians, his passenger and his own life in danger in a unroadworthy heavily modified vehicle.

"Thames Valley Police will not tolerate dangerous driving and will be persistent in seeking convictions for those that offend.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know