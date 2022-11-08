A woman who stabbed her friend to death after a drinking session at an allotment has been found guilty of murder.

Police were called to the first floor flat in Highgate shortly after 12.30am after the ambulance service reported a woman had been stabbed and was not breathing. Ms Kalkerte was taken to hospital but died two hours later.

During the week-long trial, the court heard Klicneliene and Ms Kalkerte had returned to the victim's flat in Highgate after the two women and their partners had been drinking at an allotment in the town.

Their partners remained at the allotment after the women left.

In her first interview, Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street, said she had been drinking since 11am that day and had fallen asleep when she returned to flat.

Klicneliene told officers she saw Ms Kalkerte lying on the floor in the hallway when she woke up and thought she was drunk, and only noticed the blood when she picked her up.

Police were called to Dace Kalkerte's flat in the early hours. Credit: ITV News Anglia

She admitted she had seen a knife under Ms Kalkerte and said she may have touched the knife when she moved her.

Forensic analysis showed no sign of forced entry, and a blood-stained knife was found at the scene.

A post-mortem examination established Ms Kalkerte had died from a single stab wound to her stomach, but she had also suffered 16 stab and puncture wounds, along with defensive injuries to her right hand.

Blood was found in the bathroom of Ms Kalkerte's flat, and on Klicneliene’s clothing when officers arrived at the flat.

Dace Kalkerte was stabbed to death. Credit: Norfolk Police

Det Insp Chris Burgess of Norfolk Police said: “What happened in that flat on that evening that caused Klicnelience to do what she did is beyond our comprehension.

"This was a sustained and brutal attack, and it is difficult for us to understand why she behaved with such deliberate and directed violence. Only Klicneliene knows why she acted like this.

“Dace’s partner and children are forced to deal with the aftermath of her tragic death, and I am grateful for their support and bravery throughout this investigation. Thankfully, incidents like this are rare in Norfolk.

"I hope today's guilty verdict offers Dace’s family some resolution and closure and that Klicneliene will, perhaps one day, take responsibility for her actions.”

Klicneliene will be sentenced in January.

Two men arrested at the time will face no further action.

