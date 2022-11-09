Tributes have been paid to a man who died as a result injuries sustained after an electric unicycle crashed into him .

Leonard Bailey, 88, of Tomlinson Avenue was involved in a crash on the cycle and pedestrian pathway in Hatters Way in Luton on 5 September.

Despite serious injuries, Mr Bailey managed to walk himself to hospital but he died the next month.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues.

In a tribute, Mr Bailey’s family said: "Our beloved dad, grandad and great grandad Bailey sadly passed away on October 15 leaving behind three children, 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

"Originally from Jamaica, he came to England in the early 1960s during the Windrush period. He briefly lived in Wales before settling in Luton where he married and spent the rest of his life.

"Grandad Bailey was locally known as Mr Bailey, Brother Bailey, Lenny, Len and Old Len.

"He worked at Vauxhall Motors Luton from the early 60s until he retired in the late 90s. He also worked past retirement at Challney High School for Girls for many years.

"Grandad Bailey had a love for growing fresh produce at his two allotments in Luton and enjoyed traveling locally on the bus.

"Grandad attended Bibleway Church on Mount Pleasant Road in Luton for over 50 years.

"He will be sorely missed by his family, friends and everyone that knew him. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Det Con David Burstow from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire serious collision investigation unit said: "This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts remain with Mr Bailey’s loved ones at this difficult time.

"We are continuing with our investigation into the circumstances of the collision involving Mr Bailey and an electric unicycle and would like to re-appeal to the public for any information.

"If you witnessed the incident, or the events leading up to it, we would urge you to get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to contact DC David Burstow by calling 101 or visiting our online reporting centre, quoting Operation Tikla.

