A sixth local authority is taking legal action to stop the government using a hotel to house asylum seekers.

North Northamptonshire Council wants to prevent migrants being accommodated at the Royal Hotel in Kettering.

It comes after two other authorities - East Riding of Yorkshire and Ipswich Borough - argued their case at a High Court hearing on Tuesday, with a judgment reserved to be delivered later.

The judge gave no indication of when he would rule on the matter.

Many hotels across the country are being used by the Home Office to house asylum seekers, with criticism aimed at the government on Tuesday for taking over the Rose and Crown in Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

Council leader Jason Smithers of North Northamptonshire Council said: "We do not feel that the Royal Hotel in Kettering is the appropriate place to accommodate asylum seekers for a number of reasons.

"We do not feel the proposals have been properly considered to ensure the best possible welfare can be provided to asylum seekers and the local communities in which they are housed.

"We are now considering our options in light of the injunction's dismissal by the High Court."

The council said the proposal for migrants to be housed at the hotel was brought to its attention on 27 October.

It said it was provided with further details including a "mobilisation date, a day before the date of mobilisation".

A spokesman said: "Emergency injunction applications are considered by the court without notice to the defendants and without the ability for them to make representations until a later date.

"The court determined that they did not want to consider the application on this basis and that all parties should instead be given an opportunity to be heard at the outset. The application was therefore dismissed on this basis; the merits of the application were not considered.

"The council is considering whether it should make a further application for an injunction on notice and is awaiting the outcomes of other local authorities who have also taken legal action.

"It is also continuing to try and seek further confirmation from the Home Office's contractor on key information which will help the council to support the housing of asylum seekers in suitable accommodation in North Northamptonshire."

Five other local authorities are also taking legal action: East Riding of Yorkshire Council, Ipswich Borough Council, Stoke City Council, Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Fenland District Council.

