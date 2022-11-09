A police officer has been injured after being struck on the M25 as Just Stop Oil protests continue.

The officer, who was riding a police motorcycle, was involved in a rolling roadblock after reports of a person being on the road.

During the roadblock, between junctions 26 and 27, there was a collision between two lorries and the officer.

Essex police say the officer is not seriously injured.

One person has been arrested on suspicion of causing a public nuisance.

It is the latest in days of protests by the activist group Just Stop Oil.

The campaign group said it has targeted five locations on Britain's busiest motorway, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Essex Police also responded to someone climbing a gantry at junction 30, near Lakeside.

A specialist officer, trained to work at heights, climbed the gantry to bring the person down.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: “Officers have again responded quickly to minimise disruption and two people have already been arrested.

“Sadly, this morning one of our fantastic officers has been injured while carrying out this work.

“My thoughts are with them and their family.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know