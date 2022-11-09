Play Brightcove video

Watch Graham Stothard's report about a Northamptonshire legend.

Traders on Northampton's market have been paying tribute to a man they describe as a "legend" after he died suddenly.

Eamonn Fitzpatrick, known as Fitzy, was a passionate supporter of the market having worked there for 60 years - since he was just 12 years old.

He sold fruit and veg on his stall and friends said he was as much a part of the market as the cobbles on which it stands.

A memorial to Fitzy was set up on the market Credit: ITV News Anglia

His customers, friends and colleagues said they were still in disbelief after his death on Friday.

Elliot Jones, from Tony Jones Florist, said: "He was always here every day, come rain or shine.

"He always had a laugh at a joke or a bit of a jibe. But it was just always a constant in my life for the last 40 years."

Dorothy Frost, a regular customer said: "He was a gentle giant, I'd say. He would help anybody... Just a very pleasant bloke."

Peter Davies, Fitzy's business partner, described him as "honest and caring" and added: "He looked after everybody who worked for him. It's a massive shock, it's just not the same without him."

Fitzy was always outspoken and in 2008 ran for office as an independent councillor - the future of the market always a priority.

Fitzy in 2008 Credit: ITV Anglia

When the council announced that the market would be moved for two years, Fitzy immediately got to work petitioning against it.

He spoke to ITV Anglia two days before he died. He said: "I've worked for 60 years. I work, I'm 72 now, but I've worked since I was 12 years of age.

"I come down here as a 12-year-old boy for a bit of pocket money and fag money.

"But my mum sent me out so you get a bit of pocket money and I've been there ever since. This place has been my life."

John Howsam campaigned alongside him, and said: "He was a fighter and a good man too.

"He was generous... some people he wouldn't even charge them, like if an old lady came up to him. He was a really kind, gentle man. Really, really good."

He fell ill on Thursday evening, and died on Friday morning with his family around him.

