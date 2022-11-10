This report contains a graphic image

A violent thug who left a father-of-two scarred for life after assaulting him in a bar has seen his jail sentenced more than doubled.

Zak Jagger, 27, had been jailed for six years for the unprovoked attack on Paul Filtness at Bentley’s Bar in Clacton in February 2019.

Mr Filtness was left with life-changing injuries to his face after Jagger attacked him with a home-made weapon - a sharp belt wrapped around his wrist.

Essex Police said that Jagger had also driven a car at a group of people in 2021 following an altercation in Clacton.

A second man, Charlie Hearn, 29, of Coulsdon Close, Clacton, had also been with Jagger at the time of the second incident.

The pair appeared at The Royal Court in London following an appeal, where both their sentences were increased.

Jagger, of Alton Road, Clacton had originally been sentenced to six years in prison with a further four on licence.

He has now had that sentence quashed and a new one imposed of 13 years in prison and three additional years on licence.

Hearn was re-sentenced to six years in prison and a further three on licence, an increase on his original sentence of four years in jail.

Det Con Jamie Richmond said: "Both of these incidents were brutal attacks, with the first leaving Paul with an injury that will affect him for the rest of his life.

“The fact that the sentences for Zak Jagger and Charlie Hearn have been increased – with Jagger in particular now facing more than a decade behind bars – shows how serious they were.

“Paul has shown a huge amount of courage throughout and I know the impact this incident has had on him, his mental wellbeing, and his family.

“This increase in sentence is what we’ve all wanted to hear and I hope it will help bring Paul some comfort.”

Following the original sentencing, Mr Filtness said: “I know that I’m really lucky - the feeling is coming back in my face and my speech hasn’t been affected, but every time I look in the mirror, I’m reminded of what happened.

“What people can’t always see is the mental impact it’s had. I became really unwell the year after it happened and still have regular counselling to help with my mental health.

“Having to explain to my children that their dad was attacked on a night out for no reason has been heart-breaking.”

