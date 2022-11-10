A former police officer has been jailed for a year for possessing extreme pornography.

Stuart Cheek, 43, worked for Hertfordshire Police's Community Safety and Crime Reduction Unit at Welwyn Garden City.

He was suspended in the summer of 2020 and resigned from the force in June 2022.

He pleaded guilty to possessing extreme porn and an offence of computer misuse, which relates to using the computer systems to access information without any legitimate police purpose.

Assistant Chief Constable Matt Nicholls said: “This has been a difficult case and the judge spoke today about Cheek’s lack of remorse throughout.

"The public quite rightly expect the police to uphold the highest standards and, in this instance, when matters came to light, an investigation was immediately launched.

"The actions of this former officer are totally unacceptable and betray the trust that was placed in him by this force.

"I hope that our robust and zero tolerance approach reassures the public that swift action will always be taken when allegations emerge.”

