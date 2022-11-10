Inquests have been opened into the death of a father and his toddler daughter, who were killed when their car crashed with a lorry.

William Jesson, 22, and Eve Jesson, who was 18 months old, died in a collision with a lorry on the A10 in Cambridgeshire in October.

They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Two further passengers in the same car, a woman in her 20s and a three-year-old girl, were taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

At a brief hearing at Lawrence Court, Huntingdon, coroner Elizabeth Gray said that the medical cause of Mr Jesson's death was multiple traumatic injuries. His daughter died of a traumatic head injury.

A pre-inquest review hearing for both deaths is set to take place on 18 April 2023.

The crash happened on 15 October when a blue Ford Fiesta travelling southbound crashed with a lorry near Chittering.

The incident is still being investigated by the police.

The lorry driver, a man in his 40s from Grantham, suffered minor injuries and remained at the scene after the lorry jack-knifed and crashed into a stream by the side of the road.

A bronze Ford Fiesta was also hit by the lorry as it went into the stream.

