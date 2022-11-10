A popular fireworks display which attracts 10,000 people has been cancelled after three unexploded bombs were discovered at the site.

The Big Night Out, at Melford Hall in Sudbury, Suffolk, usually attracts around 10,000 visitors.

Over the years it has become one of the largest bonfire and firework events in Suffolk and was due to be held on Friday.

Police said they were called to the park around 4.15pm on Wednesday and an army bomb disposal team made three unexploded mortar devices safe.

On their website, organisers said while the bombs had been safely removed, they had to consider the safety of the event.

"These [bombs] have been safely removed, but unfortunately this has raised concern that there are potentially more.

"For the safety of all we have had to cancel the event," it said.

