Voters in Matt Hancock's constituency have criticised the former health secretary's debut on I'm A Celebrity - branding his appearance on the reality show "disgraceful".

The MP was shown entering the jungle on Tuesday night, where he was immediately called to account by campmates for having left behind his parliamentary duties.

Journalist Charlene White began quizzing the 44-year-old on his motivations for taking part in the show while Parliament was sitting, while radio DJ Chris Moyles admitted: "I can't help feeling he should be at work."

It was a view echoing around Mr Hancock's West Suffolk constituency on Thursday, with the majority of those interviewed by ITV News Anglia at the Newmarket Day Centre saying they felt he should not be on the programme.

"It made me feel sick that he was in there," said Jenny Goodchild, 80. "He should be out in the community looking after his constituents and his people rather than being in there trying to get publicity.

"I hope if he gets any money for being in there he thinks of where he's come from."

Kirsti Dare, right, and Jenny Goodchild were not impressed by Matt Hancock's appearance on I'm a Celebrity. Credit: ITV News Anglia

The MP's fee was also a stumbling block for Maureen Howlett, aged 80, who said she had read reports that he was receiving £400,000 for his stint in the jungle.

"I think it's disgraceful, personally," she said. "He should be doing his job, what we voted for him to do. In there he's not doing it, is he?"

She added: "When there's all this going on in this country and everywhere else in the world, he should be here doing his job, not earning all the money."

She said the area was suffering with poor bus services, and that the local MP should be fighting to improve those links rather than appearing on the show.

Mr Hancock has maintained that his constituency business will continue to be handled by his staff, and producers have made allowances so that he can deal with urgent matters when necessary.

He has also pledged to make a donation to charity from the fee he receives, which will be declared to Parliamentary authorities.

Kirsti Dare of the day centre said she would not be able to bring herself to vote for him again, after he cancelled a previous engagement to open the centre's orangery when revelations broke in the news about his private life.

"I find it very frustrating, him being in there. I don't think it's right," she said.

"He's let down the community quite a lot of times."

Having already had to face the Beastly Burrows challenge to earn his place in the camp, Mr Hancock was voted by the public to face the second challenge, which will be screened on Wednesday evening.

