A man who raped a woman who responded to an advert for a spare room in Northampton has been jailed for 15 years.

Ion Cojan, 37, previously of Northampton, attacked the woman in the back of his car after parking in Ransome Road near Delapre Park in February 2019.

Police said the woman had responded to an advertisement, placed online by Cojan, for a room in his home that was available to rent.

They arranged to meet in Northampton town centre on February 17 and Cojan said he would take her for a coffee.

However instead of driving to a café, Cojan drove to Delapre Park and raped her before driving her back to the town centre.

Police said multiple lines of enquiry were followed including speaking to potential witnesses, forensics, reviewing the profile on the room rental website, and checking CCTV and ANPR cameras.

The investigation led to Cojan being identified as the suspect and he was arrested and charged with rape.

He was found guilty following a trial at Northampton Crown Court and has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Lead Investigator, Detective Constable David Burrage, said: “Whilst no sentence will make up for the ordeal Ion Cojan put this woman through, I am really pleased for her that he is now going down for a significant period of time.

“She has shown incredible bravery and resolve throughout our investigation and the court process and I hope the conclusion of this case allows her to move forward and onto brighter things.

"She can feel proud of the fact that her courage has ensured that a rapist is now behind bars and unable to harm anyone else.

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a priority for Northamptonshire Police and I hope this case shows that we take these cases extremely seriously and will do everything in our power to put the offenders behind bars.”

Contact Northamptonshire Police

Call 101 or use the online portal at www.northants.police.uk.

If you are not yet ready to speak to the police, please visit www.voicenorthants.org or call Voice on 0300 303 1965.

Support for victims of sexual abuse

Serenity provides 24-hour treatment, advice and support, including examination, for anyone who has been raped or sexually assaulted.

The discreet and confidential service will work with you to support your choices. For urgent support and advice call 01604 601713 any time, any day or visit www.nhft.nhs.uk/serenity

